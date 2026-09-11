Laguna Beach declares local emergency over severe coastal erosion, sand loss

The Brief The City of Laguna Beach declared a local state of emergency following massive coastal erosion and sand loss caused by high swells from former Hurricane Marie. Six oceanfront homes in Laguna Beach have been yellow-tagged due to compromised seawalls, with beach closures in effect as nearby cities like Malibu and Dana Point face similar wave damage. With a strong El Niño forecasted to bring above-normal rainfall, the emergency declaration allows the city to bypass standard contracting procedures for immediate shoreline repairs and sand placement.



Laguna Beach officials have declared a local state of emergency after powerful swells from former Hurricane Marie stripped massive amounts of sand from city beaches, threatening coastal homes and public infrastructure ahead of a forecasted strong El Niño winter.

What we know:

Laguna Beach on Thursday declared a local emergency to immediately activate shoreline protection, sand placement, debris removal, and structural repairs without the delays of ordinary contracting procedures.

Swell from Hurricane Marie began pulling significant volumes of sand off local shorelines on September 2, leaving six oceanfront homes on Ocean Way and Lagunita Drive yellow-tagged due to compromised seawalls. Part of the Aliso Beach parking lot has also failed, according to city officials.

The coastal destruction extends across Southern California as lingering high swells and extreme tides hit neighboring communities.

RELATED:

Local emergencies were also declared in Dana Point and Malibu.

In Dana Point, nine homes were red-tagged and seven yellow-tagged after high waves destroyed decks and caused one house to partially collapse into the sea.

In Malibu, the local emergency was declared after a massive sinkhole opened at a beachfront home owned by actor Nicolas Cage, prompting the evacuation and red-tagging of 31 properties. As of Friday, the mandatory evacuation order and red tag designations for the affected properties remain in effect until conditions are deemed safe, city officials said.

Orange County has since activated the Emergency Operations Center, which brings county departments and emergency management personnel together to coordinate information, resources, damage assessments, mutual aid, and support for Dana Point and Laguna Beach. The activation also allows the county to manage the incident as a regional emergency rather than through separate department responses.

What we don't know:

Official timelines for structural repairs, lifting evacuation orders, and removing red tags in Malibu have not yet been determined by authorities.

It's also unknown how long it will take for lost sand to naturally return to Laguna Beach shorelines, or how much total funding will be required for structural repairs.

It's uncertain whether upcoming winter storms will cause further erosion before municipal sand replenishment projects can be completed.

What they're saying:

Most of us have never seen this much sand leave our beaches at once,'' City Manager Dave Kiff said in a statement. We expect it to come back, but we are not counting on it, and with a very strong El Niño forecast we need the ability to act quickly to protect homes, beaches and public infrastructure.''

Orange County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Katrina Foley emphasized the need for urgent regional sand replenishment after visiting affected coastal sites. "If we had a deeper beach the wave action wouldn't be coming up so close to the homes and dissipate much further out," Foley said. "We have to make that a priority if we want to protect our coast."

What's next:

The local emergency declaration enables Laguna Beach to coordinate with partner agencies to pursue future funding and leeway for expedited shoreline protection and sand placement. City building officials will continue monitoring yellow-tagged homes and compromised seawalls on Ocean Way and Lagunita Drive.

Across the region, weather forecasters expect extreme heat to ease as temperatures cool over the coming days, though beach hazard advisories remain active around high tides.

What you can do:

Laguna Beach authorities instruct all residents and visitors to respect posted warning signs and avoid closed zones.

The south end of Lagunita Beach, Pearl Street Beach, the footpath at Christmas Cove, and the Aliso Beach parking lot are temporarily closed due to rapidly changing shoreline conditions.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beachgoers across Southern California to stay out of ocean water near storm drains, creeks, and rivers due to high bacterial levels from rain runoff. Inexperienced swimmers should avoid entering the water due to strong rip currents.