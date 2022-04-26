New program in South LA aims to increase access to transportation for thousands of residents

The LA Department of Transportation (LADOT) launched a new program in South LA that aims to increase access to transportation for thousands of Angelenos.

Universal Basic Mobility Pilot will invest nearly $18 million to bring expanded transportation options to South LA residents. The pilot program will bring e-bikes, shared EV cars, and on-demand EV shuttle services right to residents along with reduced fares on Metro buses.

The pilot covers a large portion of South LA, bounded by the 10 Freeway to the north, Florence Avenue to the south, South Alameda Street to the east and Crenshaw Boulevard to the west. Officials say the area was chosen due to the high percentage of households below the poverty level as well as a large amount of people who rely on public transit.

"As a city, we must prioritize equal access to dignified, reliable, safe, and affordable transportation that serves residents' needs regardless of income. This initiative helps empower South LA communities and lay the foundation for a concerted, citywide effort to achieve Universal Basic Mobility," said LADOT General Manager Seleta Reynolds.

Officials say without mobility people cannot access basic needs such as education, employment, housing, and healthcare.

The pilot program aims to:

● Deploy 250 e-bikes

● Expand Blue LA EV carshare by an additional 100 cars within the pilot zone

● Provide free, on-demand EV shuttle services

● Provide subsidized Metro and LADOT DASH fares for 2,000 Pilot area residents

● Install 16 electric vehicle charging stations at four libraries

● Install 75 electric vehicle charging stations at Rec & Parks facilities

● Install 2 Direct Current Fast Charger hubs

● Provide workforce training on electric charging stations and electric bikes for 30 Angelenos

● Provide $1 million in funding to complete the Rail to Rail project

● Install safe streets infrastructure

This is the largest program of its kind in the country.

