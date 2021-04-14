New Los Angeles mural raises awareness against Asian hate amid rise in hate crimes

Stopping the hate. That’s the mission for local artist Lauren Youngsmith. She created colorful works of art for rally posters saying "Stop Asian Hate," and "Protect Our Elders" as the spike in anti-Asian hate crimes brought people out onto the streets in protest.

Now her beautiful work is splashed across a mural at 1700 Naud street in Chinatown. It took four days to complete in the wake of the shooting in Georgia which took the lives of eight people, six of them Asian women.

"This is a place to keep the message alive and for people to find peace, there is an altar set up in front of the mural to pay respects to the lives lost and to honor our ancestors," said Youngsmith.

And going even further, Youngsmith’s posters are available for purchase and displayed on apparel, to raise funds for Asian American non-profits in the community.

To find out more go to stopaapihate.org or to Youngsmith’s Instagram @squid.licker.

