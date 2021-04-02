During the past year, Asian Americans have experienced an alarming increase in racial discrimination and racially motivated violence.

On Friday, Good Day LA is hosting an hour-long special at 9 a.m. dedicated to the personal stories and important discussions surrounding combating Asian American hate hosted by Michaela Pereira and Sandra Endo.

All week, Sandra Endo has been highlighting this important conversation.

View her pieces below:

FOX 11's Sandra Endo details the recent spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans:

Advertisement

If you want to understand the Asian American experience – how Asians are treated in America and by America, it starts with a judgment based on appearance, and also something as simple as a person’s name. Sandra Endo reports:

The Asian American community is taking a stand, fighting back against hate and is coming together for a greater cause. It may be the moment where a rise in their voices can lead to real change and representation, Sandra Endo takes a look at what that might look like going forward:

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.