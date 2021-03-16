Eight dead after shootings at three different massage parlors across Georgia, AP reports

A shooting at three different massage parlors left eight people dead in Georgia Tuesday.



According to the Associated Press, at around 5 p.m., five people were shot at Young's Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, a suburb about 30 miles north of Atlanta. Cherokee County Sheriff's Office spokesman said two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and two others died at the hospital. The fifth victim is recovering in the hospital.



At around 5:50 p.m., Atlanta police officers responded to a call of a robbery in progress at the Gold Massage Spa and found three women dead from gunshot wounds. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street and found another woman dead inside of the business.



Authorities said many of the victims appear to be Asian women. Police did not say whether the victims worked at the spas or were customers.



Authorities arrested 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long after a manhunt and pursuit. Police believe he is connected to all three shootings. Police captured surveillance video of Long pulling up to one of the spas minutes before the shooting.

The Associated Press and FOX 5 in Atlanta contributed to this report.

