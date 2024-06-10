Mark Wahlberg opens Mexican restaurant in Orange County

You might know Mark Wahlberg as an actor or a producer, and if you’ve got a good memory, you know him as rapper Marky Mark.

But Wahlberg is also the guy behind the hamburger restaurant Wahlburgers. And now he has a high-end Mexican restaurant in Huntington Beach.

This weekend, Wahlberg cut the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of Flecha Cantina. The restaurant features his tequila brand, Flecha Azul.

He’s apparently not a gambling man, Archbishop Kevin Vann from the Diocese of Orange came to bless the restaurant and sprinkled holy water. Wahlberg said the blessing brought a lot of love to his labor of love.

"It really has been a magical journey; that's why I continue to encourage kids that despite where you come from, no matter what kind of background. There isn’t anything you can do if you're willing to do the work. So encouraging people that despite the obstacles that you may face to pursue your dreams and work hard," Wahlberg told FOX 11’s Susan Hirasuna.

This is Wahlberg’s first restaurant in Orange County.