New California bill would require vehicles to have speed limiter technology

California lawmakers were considering a new bill that aims to prevent speeding.

The measure would require cars made or sold in California to have speed limiter technology. The technology would prevent people from driving more than 10 mph over the speed limit. However, there would be some exemptions.

"This bill would require certain vehicles, commencing with the 2027 model year, to be equipped with an intelligent speed limiter, as specified, that would limit the speed of the vehicle to 10 miles per hour over the speed limit. The bill would exempt emergency vehicles from this requirement and would authorize the Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol to authorize the disabling of the system on other vehicles based on specified criteria," Senate Bill 961 reads.

The bill was introduced by Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco.

The technical is defined as "an integrated vehicle system that uses, at minimum, the GPS location of the vehicle compared with a database of posted speed limits, to determine the speed limit, and electronically limits the speed of the vehicle to prevent the driver from exceeding the speed limit by more than 10 miles per hour."

Data shows a third of traffic crashes in the Golden State are speed-related. In Los Angeles, data released by the Los Angeles Police Department indicated there were more traffic deaths than homicides in 2023.

Several new traffic-related bills were signed into law and went into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, including the installation of speed cameras in some California cities.

