New California laws 2024: Traffic, vehicle-related, transportation

New year, new laws!

Among the bills that California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law this year, there are several related to those who own and/or drive a vehicle in California.

The following laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2024 unless otherwise stated:

Catalytic converter theft crackdown

AB 1519 prohibits people from removing or altering the vehicle identification number that has been added to a catalytic converter, or from possessing three or more catalytic converters that have been altered.

AB 641 will allow law enforcement to charge thieves who have nine or more stolen catalytic converters to also be charged with being illegal auto dismantlers.

SB 55 prohibits motor vehicle dealers from selling a vehicle equipped with a catalytic converter unless the converter has been permanently marked with the vehicle’s identification number (VIN), with some exceptions.

Citations to vehicles parked in bicycle lanes

AB 361 will make it easier to cite vehicles parked in bicycle lanes. The law will allow local agencies to install cameras on vehicles used to enforce parking rules and use the images recorded to issue a parking citation to vehicles illegally parked in bike lanes.

Clean transportation programs fees

AB 126 extends the use of fees that generate up to $100 million yearly to fund the state’s clean transportation programs, such as electric vehicle incentives and infrastructure systems.

Cruising ban repealed

AB 436 lifts the restrictions on lowrider cruising statewide. It also rescinds the ability of cities and towns to impose their own cruising bans, which many had in place until recently. The resolution encourages cities to repeal their bans and recognizes that cruising holds cultural significance for many communities.

Driver's license renewal alternatives

AB 1606 allows the establishment of a program to evaluate the traffic safety and other effects of renewing driver’s licenses by virtual or other remote processes. This is in addition to current online renewal options offered to most drivers under 70 years old. The program would allow drivers 70 and older to complete certain driver’s license renewal requirements, such as vision and knowledge tests, by virtual or remote means. Drivers 80 and older would still be required to renew in person at the DMV.

Improved visibility at crosswalks, intersections

Under AB 413, a person is prohibited from parking a vehicle within 20 feet of either side of any marked or unmarked crosswalk, or within 15 feet of any crosswalk where a curb extension is present. It also permits local governments to allow parking for bicycles or motorized scooters within 20 feet of a crosswalk.

Reason for traffic stops

AB 2773 will require officers to state the reason for a traffic or pedestrian stop before they ask any questions unless the officer deems it necessary "to protect life or property from imminent threat."

Registration verification before removing a vehicle

AB 925 requires a peace officer or traffic enforcement official to verify the lack of current vehicle registration with the DMV before towing a vehicle for expired registration longer than six months and prohibits the vehicle from being towed if the officer or traffic enforcement official does not have immediate access to those records.

Speed cameras

AB 645 allows the installation of cameras on a trial basis in the following cities: Los Angeles, Glendale, Long Beach, San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland. Speed cameras will issue automatic tickets for drivers going at least 11 mph over the speed limit.

After 11 mph over the limit, the ticket price increases from $50 to $100, $200 or even $500, depending on how fast the driver is speeding. In most cases however, a driver's first violation will be a warning, according to officials.

Stops related to expired license plate tags

AB 256 will go into effect on July 1, 2024, and continue until January 1, 2030.

The law requires law enforcement agencies to monitor compliance of the law and to include in reports the reasons for all traffic and pedestrian stops. It also prohibits an officer from pulling over a vehicle solely based on the expired stickers on the back license plate unless two months have passed since the month stated on the sticker.

Traffic school non-attendance

AB 466 removes provisions making the failure to attend traffic violator school a misdemeanor and clarifies that the failure to attend traffic violator school is not punishable as a new offense. It also clarifies that the underlying conviction of a person who fails to attend traffic violator school shall not be confidential and the person shall have traffic violation points assessed, as applicable.

Zero-emission school buses

AB 579 will require that starting in 2035, all new school buses be zero-emission vehicles, with extensions on the deadline for school districts that have "terrain and route constraints."

