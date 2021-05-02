New Beverly Cinema to reopen June 1

The New Beverly Cinema will reopen next month after being closed for more than one year due to the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the theater tweeted a photograph of its marquee bearing the message "Re-Opening June 1, 2021. Because We Love Movies."

The theater, located at 7165 Beverly Blvd., is one of the oldest revival houses in Los Angeles.

It was purchased by director Quentin Tarantino in 2007.

The New Beverly was closed for about a year for renovations before reopening in 2018.