ArcLight Cinemas, Pacific Theatres closing permanently

COVID-19 claims yet another SoCal institution.

Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres announced they will be keeping their doors closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie chain had kept their theatres closed for more than a year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The heartbreaking announcement comes just days after Los Angeles County entered the less-restrictive orange tier. Under the orange tier, movie theaters can bring back guests at 50% capacity. On Monday, county health officials also revealed that starting Thursday, April 15, live indoor events in California can take place in front of in-state residents who wear masks.

Below is a statement issued by Pacific Theatres on its webpage:

"After shutting our doors more than a year ago, today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations.

This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward.

To all the Pacific and ArcLight employees who have devoted their professional lives to making our theaters the very best places in the world to see movies: we are grateful for your service and your dedication to our customers.

To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you."

