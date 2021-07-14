NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard has surgery; Clippers confirm partial ACL tear

NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard had surgery Tuesday to repair a partial tear of his ACL, the Los Angeles Clippers said.

Leonard suffered the injury in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz. The severity of the all-star’s injury remained a mystery as the LA franchise kept mum. However, concerns grew after Leonard was sidelined during the Clippers’ first-ever trip to the Western Conference Finals.

Leonard averaged 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 11 playoff games.

The Clippers only said Leonard had a knee sprain. They never offered further details and he was ruled out on a game-by-game basis the rest of the playoffs.

Without the two-time NBA Finals MVP, Los Angeles forced six games in the best-of-seven series but were ultimately defeated, sending the Phoenix Suns to their first Finals in 28 years.

The Clippers have yet to make a Finals appearance in the franchise's history.

Leonard has a player option for the 2021-22 season. He averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 52 regular-season games.

The Clippers said there is no timetable for his return.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.