Clippers' historic season ends after losing to Suns in WCF Game 6

The Los Angeles Clippers’ magical playoff run ended Wednesday night after falling to the Phoenix Suns 130-103 in Game 6.

George finished the game with 21 points while teammates Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson scored 26 and 13 points respectively in Wednesday's loss.

The Clips were without Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac Wednesday night due to injuries. Leonard last played in Game 4 of the conference semis after suffering a right knee injury. Hours before Game 5, reports surfaced that Leonard is unhappy with the way the team handled his injury.

Zubac was scratched from Games 5 and 6 due to a sprained MCL.

Wednesday's loss marks the end of the Clippers’ most successful season in franchise history. The Clips celebrated their first Western Conference Finals berth after beating the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz in the previous two rounds of the playoffs.

The Clippers redeemed themselves this season after the team’s disappointing finish in the 2020 Orlando bubble. The Clips blew a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs the previous series, placing George and then-head coach Doc Rivers under heavy scrutiny from basketball fans and on social media.

The Suns await the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks.

