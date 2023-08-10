Murrieta Valley school district considers 'outing' transgender students to parents

Murrieta Valley Unified School District may be on the verge of becoming the second Southern California school district to "out" transgender students.

The school district is considering implementing a policy similar Chino Valley where the school would notify parents that their children are using a pronoun different from their birth certificate.

On Thursday, the district's school board met in front of parents and students to discuss the proposed policy. On one hand, a dad argued that it is the parents who are in charge of signing up their kids to schools, sports and other after-school activities so they should have the right to know what their child does.

On another hand, another parent argued the proposed policy would risk the students' safety from their families.

"The number-one tool that mental health professionals recommend to prevent suicide in teenagers is parental involvement," said one person who spoke against the proposed policy at the meeting.

The meeting lasted more than five hours Thursday. As of 10 p.m., no actions were formally announced.

The tense meeting comes as the Chino Valley Unified School District's board voted 4-1 to essentially require transgender students to come out to their parents.

