Chino Valley Unified to require transgender students to notify parents

Things got heated at the Chino Valley Unified School District's meeting as the school board voted to require transgender students to come out to their parents.

The Chino Valley Unified school board voted 4-1 to pass the proposed rule.

The policy will get the district's schools to notify parents that their child is identifying as a gender other than what was listed on their birth certificate. This policy directly impacts students requesting changes to their names, pronouns or access to gender-based bathrooms, gender-based sports teams and gender-based locker rooms.

The district's superintendent Tony Thurmond was kicked out of Thursday's meeting as things got heated prior to the official vote taking place. Thurmond spoke well over the one-minute time limit granted to all scheduled speakers.