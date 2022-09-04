More than 100 teens gather at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester; security guard injured: LAPD

More than 100 kids without adult supervision converged Saturday night on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. at the entertainment, restaurant and retail center at 6081 Center Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter.

"After detaining four individuals for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, Pacific officers were able to bring order back to an otherwise peaceful holiday weekend," the LAPD tweeted. It was unclear what the alleged deadly weapon was.

Officers were assigned to remain in the area to maintain the peace, according to the LAPD.