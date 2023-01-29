Brandon Tsay, hero who disarmed Monterey Park gunman, to be honored in Alhambra

Brandon Tsay, the hero civilian who disarmed the Monterey Park gunman during an attempted shooting at the Lai Lai Ballroom, will be honored during the Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival Sunday.

Tsay will receive a "medal of courage" from the Alhambra Police Department and other honors during the ceremony scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on the festival's main stage.

Tsay confronted 72-year-old gunman Huu Can Tran after Tran walked into the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra Saturday night. Surveillance video shows the two wrestling over Tran's gun. Within a minute or two, Tsay was able to successfully disarm Tran. He then called 911.

Eleven people were killed, and another 10 people were hospitalized after Tran opened fire at a ballroom in Monterey Park Saturday night. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. that night at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in the 100 block of Garvey Avenue.

The mass shooting that left 11 dead amid Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park could have been "much worse" if it hadn't been for the actions of Tsay, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

"He's the hero that disarmed the suspect at the Alhambra location and, in my opinion, saved many of lives," Luna said of Tsay. "Originally, we put out that there were two people. We find out ultimately, as we normally do, as these things get investigated. There was only actually one person who disarmed them. But as you know, we're trying to put out information… and that's his name – and what a brave man he is."

President Joe Biden also personally commended Tsay's action with a phone call to thank him.

"I wanted to call to see how you're doing and thank you for taking such incredible action in the face of danger. I don't think you understand just how much you've done for so many people who are never even going to know you. But I want them to know more about you," the president said during their phone call, which was posted on Twitter.

"You are America, pal. You are who we are. America has never backed down. We've always stepped up because of people like you," Biden added.

