Monterey Park shooting: Gunman on the loose after 10 killed, 10 injured near Lunar New Year celebration

At least 10 people were killed Saturday night in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, with at least another 10 injured according to officials, and the suspected shooter is still on the run.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Garvey Avenue, according to Lieutenant Patricia Thomas of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. According to officials the shooting happened at a ballroom dance studio. LASD said it has been called to assist Monterey Park police with the investigation.

All the at least 10 wounded have been taken to local hospitals. Their conditions range from stable to critical.

Officials said the motive for the shooting remains unclear. The male suspect remains at large. Investigators, said they are also checking reports that an attempted shooting at a the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra is related.

SUGGESTED: Hollywood road rage shooting leaves woman injured

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door. The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload. Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.

Saturday was the first day of a two-day festival celebrating the Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. Sheriff Robert Luna and the Monterey Park Police Department are expected to provide updates at a news conference Sunday at 8 a.m.

Law enforcement is still investigating. Anyone with information about this crime was asked to call LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to submit a tip anonymously can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.