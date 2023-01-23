Beloved dance instructor killed in Monterey Park mass shooting

A beloved dance instructor was identified by the community as one of the ten people killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park.

Dance instructor Ming Wei Ma, also known as Mr. Ma, was killed in a final act of selflessness, according to witnesses, as he was the first to rush the suspected gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.

Friends at the Langley Center remembered the man who sacrificed his life to save others.

"He was ane extremely respected, very beloved, very caring teacher, instructor, extremely kind human being, and he's very much missed by everyone in the Star Dance community," friend Eric Chen said.

Ten of the surviving victims were taken to area hospitals and remain in various conditions ranging from critical to stable.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna described all 20 victims as five men and five women who appear to be over 50-years-old.