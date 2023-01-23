Lunar New Year massacre: Victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting

Ten people - five women and five men - were killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations Saturday. The suspected gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran of Hemet, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a SWAT scene in Torrance. Detectives continue to search for a motive.

This is the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County since a disgruntled ex-husband killed 10 people in Covina in 2008.

The massacre was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month, and it struck one of California’s largest celebrations of a holiday observed in many Asian cultures, dealing another blow to a community that has been the target of high-profile violence in recent years.

Here's what we know about the victims who have been identified.

Ming Wei Ma

Dance instructor Ming Wei Ma, 72, also known as Mr. Ma, was killed in a final act of selflessness, according to witnesses, as he was the first to rush the suspected gunman.

Friends at the Langley Center remembered him as the man who sacrificed his life to save others.

RELATED COVERAGE:

"He was an extremely respected, very beloved, very caring teacher, instructor, extremely kind human being, and he's very much missed by everyone in the Star Dance community," friend Eric Chen said.

Mymy Nahn

Mymy Nahn / Photo courtesy Nahn family

Mymy Nhan was the first person fatally shot by Tran before he continued on his rampage in the dance studio, detectives confirmed.

The 65-year-old was an avid dancer who spent years going to the Monterey Park dance studio on weekends, her family said.

"It’s still sinking in what happened to Mymy… we are starting the Lunar New Year broken. We never imagined her life would end so suddenly," the Nhan and Quan family said. "If you knew her, you knew her warm smile and kindness was contagious. She was a loving aunt, sister, daughter and friend. Mymy was our biggest cheerleader."

Lilan Lee

Lilan Lee, 63, was confirmed to be one of the victims, per the Los Angeles County Coroner.

Remaining victims

The remaining victims have not been publicly identified pending family notification, but the coroner confirmed that they are a:

Female in her 50s

Female in her 60s

Female in her 60s

Male in his 60s

Male in his 60s

Male in his 70s

Male in his 70s

This story is developing.