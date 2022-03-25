Montclair 7-Eleven clerk pistol-whipped during brazen robbery

The search is on for the suspect who attacked a 7-Eleven store clerk during a brazen robbery in Montclair, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the convenience store located on Ramona Avenue and Holt Boulevard.

The suspect was wearing a baseball cap and a face covering that covered his face from just below his eyes to below his chin. He walked into the store, grabbed a bag of chips before the video shows he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the clerk. He then demanded the employee open the cash register.

RELATED: 3 suspects sought following armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in LA County

The 7-Eleven employee tried to enter a code and apparently, he was not moving fast enough for the robber. He proceeded to take the gun and slammed it into the back of the victim’s head, causing the employee to fall to the ground as the video shows he likely hit his head on the counter on the way down.

Authorities said even though there were other customers inside the store at the time of the robbery, no one stepped in to help.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The robber then ran out of the store in an unknown direction. Officials say he was able to get away with an estimated $100.

The clerk was left with bumps and bruises and was treated at the scene by paramedics. His friend told FOX 11 he has a bad headache and is shaken up after the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montclair PD.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.