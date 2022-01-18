3 suspects sought following string of armed robberies at convenience stores in LA County

Three suspects were sought following a series of armed robberies that occurred at convenience stores in Los Angeles County on Monday night, officials said. One of the robberies was caught on video.

The first robbery was reported just after 9:10 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 5800 block of Bellflower Boulevard in Bellflower. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies received a call regarding a silent alarm. Deputies were told three masked suspects wearing black clothing entered the business and demanded cash.

At 11:40 p.m., deputies received another call about a robbery that occurred at a 7-Eleven on the 8500 block of Alondra Blvd. in Paramount. The convenience store clerk reported three men wearing masks and all-black clothing entered the store with guns and demanded money. The suspects were last seen running eastbound on Alondra Blvd.

Just 15 minutes later, deputies received a third robbery call at another 7-Eleven on the 17200 block of Downey Blvd. in Bellflower. Three suspects in all-black clothing wearing black ski masks took money from the cash register, officials said. The suspects were last seen driving northbound on Downey Blvd. in an older white four-door Mercedes.

Investigators believe the three robberies are connected due to the fact that suspects matched the same description at each scene.

