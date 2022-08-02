Child tests positive for monkeypox in Long Beach

A presumptive case of monkeypox in a child has been reported in Long Beach, according to the city's Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials said the child was symptomatic but is now recovered.

At this time officials are conducting contact tracing with anyone who may have had contact with the child and offering a vaccine to people who may have been exposed.

"This is a reminder that everyone, regardless of age or sexual orientation, can get monkeypox if they come into contact with the virus," officials said.

Monkeypox can spread through close or prolonged skin-to-skin or face-to-face contact, including between household members. This can include hugging, kissing, cuddling, holding and feeding. It can also spread through contaminated materials, such as cups, bedding, clothing, towels and utensils.

Symptoms of monkeypox typically include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body.

People who have symptoms are urged to call their doctor. Those who do not have a healthcare provider and are experiencing symptoms can contact the City of Long Beach’s public health information line at 562.570.7907 for assistance with finding healthcare services.

As of August 2, there are 20 confirmed and probable cases of monkeypox in Long Beach. To date, no one has required hospitalization and all are either recovered or are isolating and recovering at home.

This comes the same day Los Angeles County declared a local emergency for monkey amid a rise in cases. On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.