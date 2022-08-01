Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency amid spread of monkeypox across California

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as part of California's response to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.

According to a press release that was sent out Monday night, Newsom is hoping the state of emergency will bolter the state's vaccination push.

"California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment and outreach," Newsom said in a press release Monday. "We’ll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization."

The state of emergency allows EMS staff to administer the monkeypox vaccine doses that are approved by the FDA.

WHAT ARE MONKEYPOX SYMPTOMS?

The CDC said it usually takes between 7-14 days from the time of infection for a person to feel symptoms of monkeypox.

Below are some of the common symptoms: