Mom, daughter hit by car that hopped curb in DTLA

A woman in her 50s and her teenage daughter were injured Saturday when a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk in downtown Los Angeles and struck them.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 9:42 a.m. Saturday to 916 S. San Pedro St. in the Flower District, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The woman complained of pain and her juvenile daughter suffered "several fractures," Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service. "Both are going to be OK."

A man was driving the vehicle that struck them, and Madison told CNS it "appears the driver had some sort of medical emergency."

After hitting the woman and her daughter, the driver "hit a couple of cars," the officer said. He remained at the scene.

"There were no arrests," Madison said.