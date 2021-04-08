Mike Bonin shares homeless shelters proposal to Pacific Palisades community

Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin shared his push to alleviate SoCal's homeless problems before the Pacific Palisades community leaders and concerned citizens on Thursday.

During the virtual meeting, Bonin said the latest data on homelessness indicates that up to five people die each day "on our streets."

"What we’re responding to is a crisis of absolutely epic epidemic proportions in Los Angeles. The status quo is absolutely unacceptable," Bonin said.

The city councilman said "multiple strategies are needed" in slowing down the ongoing crisis. Bonin said housing is the common denominator and the community needs to provide long-term, medium-term, immediate and life-saving responses for the homeless crisis.

Earlier in the week, Bonin unveiled his proposal to the city of Los Angeles to look into the following sites as possible shelter/housing locations:

A temporary site for single-occupancy tiny homes or safe camping at the county-owned parking lot at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades.

A temporary site for single-occupancy tiny homes, safe camping or safe parking site at the county-owned parking lot #3 at Dockweiler Beach.

A temporary site specifically for RV safe parking located at the county-owned RV park at Dockweiler Beach.

A temporary site for single-occupancy tiny homes or safe camping at the county-owned parking lot at Fisherman's Village in Marina del Rey.

However, Bonin's proposal was met with heavy opposition from residents in the Pacific Palisades community who signed up to speak in Thursday's virtual meeting.

A couple who spoke in the public comments called Will Rogers State Beach "one of the jewels of Los Angeles" and that moving the homeless population to that location would be a mistake.

Neighbors also complained that the Will Rogers State Beach location is too close to Palisades Charter High School (0.9 mile between one another, according to Google Maps) and worry that the proximity between the proposed homeless camp and a local school would be dangerous for kids.

