Bonin proposes homeless shelters at Will Rogers State Beach, Dockweiler Beach, Fisherman's Village

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has proposed creating temporary homeless sites at Will Rogers State Beach, Dockweiler Beach and Fisherman's Village in Marina del Rey to address the ongoing homelessness issue in Los Angeles.

"To end homelessness and sidewalk encampments, we need more housing, more shelter, and more services," Bonin said. "We need all kinds of solutions — and we need them everywhere we can put them."

His proposal asks the city of Los Angeles to evaluate and identify funding for the following projects at the following proposed locations:

A temporary site for single-occupancy tiny homes or safe camping at the county-owned parking lot at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades.

A temporary site for single-occupancy tiny homes, safe camping or safe parking site at the county-owned parking lot #3 at Dockweiler Beach.

A temporary site specifically for RV safe parking located at the county-owned RV park at Dockweiler Beach.

A temporary site for single-occupancy tiny homes or safe camping at the county-owned parking lot at Fisherman's Village in Marina del Rey.

The motion also calls on the city to look into the feasibility of bringing similar housing options to other locations in SoCal, including Culver City (a joint LA-Culver City program and at an undetermined location at LAX), Del Rey (private building at 5000 Beethoven Avenue), Mar Vista (Mar Vista Park), Westchester (Westchester Park) and West LA (West LA Municipal Building).

"On the Westside, we have added permanent supportive housing, interim housing, and bridge housing. We have leased or purchased hotel rooms. We have opened safe parking, safe camping, and emergency shelters," said Bonin. "And there is more supportive housing on the way. But it is not enough. Across the state, the city and the district, homelessness is increasing. My team and I have been working for months to identify additional locations, more programs, and different forms of housing to address homelessness on the Westside."

A change.org petition asking residents to say no to Bonin's proposal for the homeless site at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades had nearly 4,000 signatures by Monday morning.

"Homelessness is an obvious problem but this is not a solution...it is simply brushing the problem under the rug and creating a whole other set of potential problems such as crime and danger to our families and children who use these public beaches on a weekly basis," the petition reads. "Simply look at Venice Beach and it is clear this does not provide help or assistance to this community...and it negatively impacts every other resident who lives responsibly in that neighborhood."

The motion is currently pending in the City Council Homelessness and Poverty Committee.

