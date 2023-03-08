Dog dad Michael J. Fox introduces new pup Blue: 'Welcome to your new home!'

article

Michael J. Fox is a proud dog dad and he's sharing a sweet pic with the world to prove it!

The 61-year-old actor on Monday showed off the latest addition to his family, sweet pup Blue.

"Hey Blue, welcome to your new home!" Fox captioned the Instagram post of him and blue gazing at the camera.

Tracy Pollan, Fox's wife of more than three decades, joined in on the fun and shared a video on her Instagram Story of Blue playing with another dog.

"Best friends," she captioned the video.

Blue comes nearly two years after the passing of Fox's dog Gus, who crossed the rainbow bridge in April 2021 at the age of 12.

Last summer, Fox paid tribute to his beloved friend and shared a photo of him and Gus lounging around. "As we slide into the Dog Day of summer… missing Gus," he wrote.

In his 2020 memoir "No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality," Fox detailed how Gus helped him amid his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease, calling him a "wonder dog" that stepped up to the plate as his constant support through it all.

"I didn't rescue Gus," the actor wrote. "You can argue that he rescued me, but he'd be too modest to make that claim."

That same year, Fox appeared in "The Pet Project," where he spoke about Gus' impact on his life, especially when he had to learn how to walk again following a 2018 surgery to remove a tumor from his spinal cord.

"You know that no matter your situation, no matter what you feel, this animal is with you and is connected to you, and you feel," he said. "It's a force multiplier."

"Your instinct when you have a chronic illness is to sometimes isolate and make your world as small as possible so you don't have much to deal with, but a dog will open you up."

Fox went on to talk about how Gus would wait for him by the door whenever he returned home in his wheelchair.

"He kind of circles the wheelchair with this low kind of woof woof, woof woof, and sat in front of the wheelchair right in front of me, and looked at me, and I said, 'It's going to be okay.'"

Michael J. Fox accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease as a 29-year-old in 1991, has written and spoken about his life with the condition and founded the non-profit Michael J. Fox Foundation, which focuses on finding a cure for the disease from which Fox suffers.

Last year, The "Back to the Future" actor was presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his advocacy work surrounding Parkinson's Disease.