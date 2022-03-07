Metrolink train crashes into vehicle in Lancaster; one injured

article

A Metrolink train and a vehicle collided Monday in the Lancaster area, leaving one person in the vehicle injured in unknown condition.

Paramedics sent to Columbia Way and North Sierra Highway about 9:20 a.m. took the injured person to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Train Number 212 was en route from Lancaster to Los Angeles when it struck the vehicle, according to Gina Mack of Metrolink. No injuries were reported on the train.

The train stopped at the location, and the tracks were closed. Arrangements were being made to accommodate the rail passengers, Mack said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the collision.

