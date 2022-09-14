Metrolink, Amtrak services could be interrupted due to potential nationwide rail strike

Metrolink and Amtrak say rail services could be interrupted Friday due to a looming nationwide strike.

Several unions representing tens of thousands of rail workers are at an impasse with railroad companies, seeking more predictable schedules and work conditions. Of the 12 unions, nine had agreed to tentative deals as of Wednesday while the others remained at the bargaining table.

In a statement, Metrolink said service disruption could begin as early as 8 p.m. PST Thursday.

Amtrak has begun readjusting its schedule.

An Amtrak train conductor prepares to signal the engineer prior to departing from Union Station in downtown Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

"While we are hopeful that parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to our service in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week," Amtrak said in a statement. "Such an interruption could significantly impact intercity passenger rail service, as Amtrak operates almost all of our 21,000 route miles outside the Northeast Corridor (NEC) on track owned, maintained, and dispatched by freight railroads."

Metrolink and Amtrak are not directly involved in the negotiations, but a strike could impact services.

If a deal is not reached by Thursday evening, all Friday Ventura County services would operate only between Moorpark and Los Angeles.

All Orange County lines would be canceled Friday.

Antelope Valley and San Bernardino lines would not be effected.

Friday services on Riverside, Inland-Empire Orange County and 91/Perris Valley lines would be canceled.

Metrolink will offer alternative transportation.

Amtrak announced that it would cancel long-distance trains beginning Thursday, including routes beginning in Chicago, Seattle and New Orleans with a final destination in Los Angeles.

A full list of possible Metrolink cancellations can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3eSJNNn.

City News Service contributed to this report