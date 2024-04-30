Metro train and USC Transportation bus crash in Exposition Park

A collision involving a Metro E Line train and a bus in the Exposition Park area Tuesday left multiple people injured.

The crash occurred shortly before noon in the 900 block of West Exposition Boulevard near the Expo Park/USC Station, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Multiple train passengers are reporting minor injuries," according to an LAFD statement. "Crews are triaging all patients and organizing care and transport."

At least 16 suffered minor injuries from the crash, according to officials.

Two of those injured were transported to a local hospital in moderate-to-serious condition, authorities said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A collision involving a Metro E Line train and a bus in the Exposition Park area Tuesday left multiple people injured.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.

"No train service between Expo/Vermont and Jefferson/USC due to train-auto incident," Metro said in a statement on X.

Arrangements were being made for buses to accommodate rail passengers, Metro said.

A section of Exposition Boulevard was closed, and people were advised to stay away from the area, according to the USC Department of Public Safety.

City News Service contributed to this report.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 11 for the latest.