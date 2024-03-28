Metro bus, multiple car crash in Baldwin Hills

article

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the Baldwin Hills late Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. Thursday near Crenshaw Blvd. and 39th St.

At least three vehicles were involved, including a Metro bus, authorities said.

One of the vehicles involved flipped as a result of the crash, according to authorities.

LAFD confirmed that they treated at least eight people at the scene.

Los Angeles authorities prepared transport for those seeking further care at the hospital.

It is not clear how the collision occurred. Authorities have not provided any further information at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

