Car flips into Baldwin Hills home in crash; 3 other cars involved

SkyFOX was over a wild scene in Baldwin Hills as a 4-car crash ended with one of the vehicles flipped over at a nearby home.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of the crash in the 3600 block of South Potomac Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

At least seven people were involved in the four-car wreck, but none of them appeared to have suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.