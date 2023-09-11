Expand / Collapse search

Car flips into Baldwin Hills home in crash; 3 other cars involved

By
Published 
Baldwin Hills
FOX 11

Car flips into Baldwin Hills home in crash

Four cars collided and at least seven people were injured in Baldwin Hills. Despite one of the cars flipping into a home, officials said none of the injuries were major.

LOS ANGELES - SkyFOX was over a wild scene in Baldwin Hills as a 4-car crash ended with one of the vehicles flipped over at a nearby home.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of the crash in the 3600 block of South Potomac Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

At least seven people were involved in the four-car wreck, but none of them appeared to have suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.