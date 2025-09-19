Metro's A Line opens new stops in San Gabriel Valley

The Brief The Metro A Line is extending into the San Gabriel Valley, with four new stations opening to the public on Friday. The 9.1-mile extension will connect the cities of Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, and Pomona to the existing rail network. The new rail service is part of the "Twenty-Eight by '28" initiative, a plan to improve public transportation ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.



Metro is set to celebrate the grand opening of its A (gold) Line extension project on Friday, bringing new rail service to several cities in the San Gabriel Valley.

What we know:

The new line will serve the communities of Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, and Pomona, with revenue service beginning at noon on Friday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with a variety of speakers, including Metro board chair Fernando Dutra and Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins, is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the new Pomona North station.

The backstory:

The project, which has been under construction for years, aims to boost public transportation in the San Gabriel Valley, an area that has lacked rail service since the Pacific Electric railway ceased operations in 1951.

The extension is a key part of Metro's "Twenty-Eight by '28" initiative, which aims to bolster public transportation in Los Angeles County ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority announced in January that the project reached "substantial completion" on time and on budget.

What they're saying:

The agency says the new stops will run every 8 minutes during peak periods on the weekdays.

Metro spokesperson Dave Sotero says there is plenty of space for people to park or be dropped off at the new San Gabriel Valley stations.

"Fortunately we have large park and ride lots, and it makes it very convenient for people that are driving in to park in the lots and then jump on the metro A line," said Sotero.

"We also have a passenger pick up and drop off area for people that want to be dropped off at the station and ride Metro, and you can also use Foothill Transit buses to connect to destinations in the city," said Sotero.

By the numbers:

The $1.5 billion light rail project adds 9.1 miles to the 48.5-mile Metro A Line.

A majority of the funding came from LA County's Measure M, a 2016 half-cent sales tax.

Another $100 million from Measure R, a 2008 sales tax, was used to complete the Pasadena to Azusa segment.

Additionally, a nearly $300 million grant was provided by California State Transportation Agency's transit and intercity rail capital program in 2018.

Why you should care:

Travelers will now have rail access to regional destinations, including colleges, parks, hospitals, and entertainment venues.

The new line also provides a connection to the Pomona Fairplex, where cricket will make its return to the Olympic Games in 2028.

The new Pomona North station will also connect with Metrolink's San Bernardino line, creating a gateway to the Inland Empire.