LAX Metro Transit Center opens, connecting millions to the Los Angeles International Airport

The long-awaited LAX Metro Transit Center station in Westchester opened Friday, marking a new era of transit in Los Angeles. After a decade of planning and four years of construction, the station promises to enhance connectivity for over a million daily Metro riders.

What we know:

The new transit hub provides direct access to the Los Angeles International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the country and the busiest in Southern California. Edna Stanley, deputy chief operations manager at Metro, highlighted the significance of the project, stating, "This is our new LAX Metro Transit Center station. It serves as a connection and traveling hub for Angelenos and travelers alike."

The station connects the C and K Metro lines to the broader network, allowing travelers from Redondo Beach and Norwalk to reach the airport seamlessly. The facility features a mezzanine level with a customer service center, where ambassadors and representatives assist passengers with transit inquiries and connections to the Lava shuttle, which departs every 10 minutes.

Additionally, the station boasts a large bus plaza servicing six Metro bus routes and eight municipal bus routes, further expanding transit options for commuters.

The backstory:

The opening of the LAX Metro Transit Center is a significant milestone in Los Angeles' efforts to improve public transportation infrastructure. The project aims to reduce traffic congestion and provide a convenient alternative for airport access.

The station officially opens at 5 p.m. Friday, with free rides available throughout the weekend. Metro encourages residents and travelers to explore the new facility and take advantage of the enhanced transit options.