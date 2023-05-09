LA nonprofit hands out meth pipes to homeless on Skid Row

A local nonprofit is passing out crystal meth pipes to the homeless population of Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles.

According to eyewitnesses, Homeless Healthcare Los Angeles workers drive around Skid Row in a golf cart, distributing these drug paraphernalia to those in need.

This practice has sparked outrage from many members of the community, who see this as a dangerous and irresponsible approach to helping those struggling with addiction.

One resident, Tony Anthony, was shocked when he witnessed workers passing out these pipes.

"They had boxes of it passing it out, and I'm like, this is a damn shame… they shouldn't be doing this," he said.

Broken used pipes can be found all over the streets, a sight that is sickening to many residents.

While some, like "Catfish," believe that providing these pipes can save lives, others disagree.

Andy Bales, President and CEO of Union Rescue Mission, believes that enabling people to stay in addiction is not the correct method for helping people experiencing homelessness.

The Executive Director of Homeless Healthcare Los Angeles has refused to issue a statement. Still, in a phone call, he stated that passing out meth pipes is a safety issue and part of a harm reduction program similar to handing out clean needles.

While some may see this as a way to help those struggling with addiction, others see it as enabling dangerous behavior.

Tony Anthony argues that passing out pipes only encourages people to get high and that passing out food and water would be a better approach to helping people without housing.