2 winning SuperLotto Plus tickets sold in Orange, San Bernardino counties
You've still got a chance!
While there was no winner for Saturday night's SuperLotto Plus jackpot, two people who purchased tickets in Orange and San Bernardino counties came very, very close to winning the top prize!
According to the drawing data from California Lottery, two tickets matching five of the six winning numbers were sold at the following locations and are worth $19,302!
- Hesperia: Main St. Gas and Mart, 16400 Main Street
- Westminster: Gallop Liquor, 8950 Bolsa Avenue
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $29 million.
SUGGESTED:
- California's newest lottery millionaires bought scratchers at these stores
- Las Vegas guest who hit 3 jackpots at Caesars Palace wins again
- Mega Millions ticket worth $327K sold in California
- $1.3B Powerball jackpot won by single ticket holder in Oregon
The numbers drawn Saturday night were 3, 4, 5, 13, 29, and the Mega number was 20.