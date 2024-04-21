Expand / Collapse search

2 winning SuperLotto Plus tickets sold in Orange, San Bernardino counties

By
Published  April 21, 2024 11:29am PDT
Lottery
FOX 11

RELATED COVERAGE: $1B Powerball: Can a psychic help us improve lottery odds?

FOX 11's Hal Eisner tried his luck at talking a psychic into helping him pick the lottery numbers.

You've still got a chance! 

While there was no winner for Saturday night's SuperLotto Plus jackpot, two people who purchased tickets in Orange and San Bernardino counties came very, very close to winning the top prize!

According to the drawing data from California Lottery, two tickets matching five of the six winning numbers were sold at the following locations and are worth $19,302!

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $29 million.

SUGGESTED:

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 3, 4, 5, 13, 29, and the Mega number was 20.