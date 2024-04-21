2 winning SuperLotto Plus tickets sold in Orange, San Bernardino counties

You've still got a chance!

While there was no winner for Saturday night's SuperLotto Plus jackpot, two people who purchased tickets in Orange and San Bernardino counties came very, very close to winning the top prize!

According to the drawing data from California Lottery, two tickets matching five of the six winning numbers were sold at the following locations and are worth $19,302!

Hesperia : Main St. Gas and Mart, 16400 Main Street Main St. Gas and Mart, 16400 Main Street

Westminster: Gallop Liquor, 8950 Bolsa Avenue

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $29 million.

SUGGESTED:

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 3, 4, 5, 13, 29, and the Mega number was 20.