California's newest lottery millionaires bought scratchers at these stores

California is bursting at the seams with new lottery millionaires.

In a statement, California Lottery officials revealed the newest inductees to the millionaires club all thanks to some lucky lottery scratchers.

In Los Angeles, Nina Smith won $1.2 million playing Decades of Dollars. She purchased her lucky Scratchers ticket at the Food 4 Less on West Slauson Avenue.

In Northridge, Joan Hsia scored $1 million on a Millionaire Maker game ticket from Wines & Spirits of the World.

In Ridgecrest, Tonya Powell also became part of the millionaire's club after purchasing a lucky Xtreme Multiplier game from the Fastrip Food Store on China Lake Boulevard.

Further north, Manuel Lopez won a whopping $1 million on an Ice Cool Million Scratchers ticket he purchased at the Save Mart on West Yosemite Boulevard in Manteca.

"I just went to the store to buy groceries," Lopez told the California Lottery. "When I saw I’d won on the ticket, I thought it was a thousand dollars at first. Then I realized it was a lot more than that. I got excited, a little shaking but nothing crazy. It felt really good."

Thuy Ho scored $2 million on an Instant Prize Crossword from TPS Liquor in San Jose.

Congrats to all the new millionaires!