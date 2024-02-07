$1.5 million Mega Millions ticket sold in California
LOS ANGELES - Check your lottery tickets!
Someone out there is holding on to a lucky Mega Millions ticket after matching five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.
That ticket was purchased at Napa Bowl on Soscol Avenue in Napa, according to California Lottery officials.
That ticket is worth a whopping $1,578,415.
The store that sold the winning ticket also receives a nearly $8,000 bonus.
SUGGESTED:
- $20 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Los Angeles
- California's latest lottery millionaires bought scratchers at these stores
- These states had Powerball jackpot winners in 2023
- California airport worker 'set for life' after hitting jackpot with $20M lottery win
The winning numbers drawn were 2, 10, 31, 44, 57, and Mega number 10.
According to lottery officials, there were more than 119,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in California for Tuesday's draw.
But no one won the big jackpot - so you've still got a chance! The jackpot for Friday night's drawing is now an estimated $394 million.