$20 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Los Angeles

Check your SuperLotto Plus lottery tickets!

One lucky ticket sold in Los Angeles is worth $20 million after matching all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing.

The single winning ticket was sold at Y & Y Market on West 29th Street.

The winning numbers in the drawing were 2, 12, 18, 20, 44, and 4.

Three other tickets sold in Southern California raked in some big bucks after matching the first five numbers. Those three tickets were sold at the following locations:

Fullerton (7-Eleven on North Placentia Ave.)

Los Angeles (Mobil gas station on Santa Monica Blvd.)

Woodland Hills (76 gas station on Victory Blvd.)

All winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.

If you didn't win big in this SuperLotto Plus drawing, maybe try your hand at a California Lottery scratcher sold at one of these lucky stores in SoCal.

Good luck!