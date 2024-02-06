Could these measures stop LA street takeovers?

The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday advanced a list of recommendations aimed at combating street racing and intersection takeovers.

Council members voted 12-1 to approve the recommendations, with Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez voting against the matter.

Among the efforts, the Department of Transportation and the Los Angeles Police Department will begin establishing a pilot program to address street racing and takeovers at the top five intersections in each LAPD Bureau:

Central Bureau identified Grand Avenue and Fourth Street, Grand Avenue and Second Street, Grand Avenue and Third Street, North Meyers and Kearney streets, and Figueroa Avenue and Second Street;

South Bureau identified Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue, Manchester Boulevard and San Pedro Street, Hoover Avenue and Century Boulevard, Western Avenue and Century Boulevard, and Normandie and Gage avenues;

Valley Bureau identified Balboa and Foothill boulevards, Bledsoe Street and Bradley Avenue, Balboa and San Fernando Mission boulevards, Glenoaks Boulevard and Polk Street; and Yamell Street and Foothill Boulevard; and

West Bureau identified Lincoln Boulevard and Manchester Avenue, Western Avenue and Washington Boulevard, Mulholland and Corda drives, Fairfax Avenue and Pico Boulevard, and Pacific Coast Highway and Temescal Canyon.

Officials said the effort would employ two main approaches to curb street racing and intersection takeovers -- engineering and enforcement measures.

LADOT identified four available options to enhance intersections, such as implementing raised hardened centerlines, Bott's Dots or raised pavement markers, rumble strips and the installation of gutters at intersections. However, the department noted that raised hardened centerlines may be the best approach as the other options could negatively impact other vehicles, as well as bicyclists and motorcycles.

According to a report from the city administrative officer, the total cost to implement the measures would be roughly $80,000 -- and LADOT would need to determine installation plans. The report notes the cost of the initial work could be covered in the current fiscal year.

SUGGESTED:

On the enforcement side, LAPD would request funding for the purchase and installation of cameras at the intersections. The total cost has not been determined, but the department noted it would incur sworn overtime costs of about $80,000 for enforcement efforts.

In recent years, the cities of Compton, Paramount and Oakland adopted some of the measures to address street racing and intersection takeovers, according to LAPD. Similarly, Portland, Georgia, St. Louis and Detroit have also taken or are considering similar measures.

Both departments were also instructed to provide an analysis of the pilot program and how effective it is in addressing street racing and takeovers, once it's up and running. LAPD will also conduct a follow up report, identifying 50 locations throughout the city that have continuous issues with street racing and takeovers.

LADOT will then provide a report regarding possible funding for the use of cameras at those 50 locations.

The recommendations stem from a motion introduced in 2022 by Council members Monica Rodriguez, John Lee, Bob Blumenfield and Kevin de Leon.