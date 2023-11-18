Young man shot and killed during deadly LA street takeover in Vermont Square

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in the shooting death of a 23-year-old male bystander during a street takeover on Friday.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon shooting call at the intersection of 54th St. and Manhattan Pl. just before 12 a.m. on Nov. 17. When officers arrived, they encountered numerous vehicles and pedestrians dispersing from the area.

Authorities then located the victim on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim.

Witnesses at the scene told authorities that four men in a vehicle drove up to the victim, stopped, then fired several shots at the man.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide Division detectives at 323-786-5100.