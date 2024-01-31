McDonald's breakfast favorite returns to Southern California restaurants

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Sausage Egg and Cheese Bagel will be available at all Southern California McDonald's restaurants starting Feb. 5. / McDonald's

A McDonald's breakfast favorite is making its triumphant return to Southern California restaurants - but you'll have to act fast since it will be a limited-time deal only.

The Bagel Sandwich is available in three varieties - Bacon, Egg and Cheese; Sausage, Egg and Cheese; and Steak, Egg and Cheese - the perfect accompaniment to that cup of coffee or whatever your beverage of choice.

Select locations already have the Bagel Sandwich on its breakfast menu, but McDonald's said all of its Southern California restaurants will carry the breakfast favorite starting February 5.

The breakfast Bagel Sandwich is available in-restaurant, at the Drive Thru, via McDelivery and on the McDonald’s app.

If a meaty burger is more your thing, McDonald's introduced its Double Big Mac to SoCal restaurants just last week. The Golden Arches described it as "double the fun," complete with four 100% all-beef patties and even more Big Mac sauce. The burger is topped off with pickles, lettuce, onions, and American cheese, all sandwiched between a sesame seed bun.

McDonald's recently opened a spinoff restaurant, CosMc's, outside Chicago. The drive-thru only concept appeared to be a hit, with recent data showing the "small-format, beverage-led" establishment saw more than double the number of visitors than a typical McDonald's location would chainwide in December 2023.

