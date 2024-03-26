McDonald's Spicy Nuggets return to Southern California restaurants

The rumors are true!

Spicy Chicken McNuggets are returning to McDonald's restaurants across Southern California for a limited time now through April 21.

If you aren't familiar with the beloved spicy nuggets, McDonald's describes them as "breaded in a crispy coating, flavorfully spiced with a blend of aged cayenne and chili pepper."

To make things even spicier (or sweeter, depending on how you view it), McDonald's of Southern California has partnered with local comedian Concrete and DJ Xavier "The X-Man" to celebrate Hispanic culture alongside the return of the spicy nuggets with some special events.

LA comedian Concrete will host a hot-ones-style special "Pica o No Pica" Challenge for fans of all ages to watch him and his VIP friends taste the spicy nuggets along with spicy salsas and hot sauces from neighboring restaurant and small business owner Carnitas El Rey.

There will be a number of special guests including LA's women-led lowriders club Lady Lowrider Car Club, elected officials, and Ronad McDonald himself.

Fans in attendance will even have the chance to score special collector's items like the "Millenial Loteria McDonald's Edition" games.

The celebratory event will be held Tuesday, March 26 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the McDonald's restaurant located at 3120 Saviers Road in Oxnard.