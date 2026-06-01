Becerra leading polls in California gubernatorial race; Steyer & Hilton battle for second

The Brief California's gubernatorial candidates made their final push before voters decide which two candidates advance to the November general election. Democrat Xavier Becerra and Democrat Tom Steyer spent the final day campaigning as Steyer continued drawing contrasts with Becerra. Republican Steve Hilton made his closing argument to voters as polling showed a tight race for second place heading into primary day.



California’s race for governor entered its final hours Monday as candidates made their last push before voters decide who moves on to the November general election.

Former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra spent the final day before the primary in Sacramento, thanking Planned Parenthood volunteers and urging supporters to keep working until polls close Tuesday night.

"We saw a 30% increase in the number of ballots that had come in as opposed to how many had come in from the previous 28 or so days," Becerra said.

Becerra, a Democrat, is running on experience and arguing that state government must do more to deliver on issues voters feel every day, including housing, homelessness and the cost of living.

His late rise has also made him a target.

Democrat Tom Steyer, the billionaire activist and former presidential candidate, has used the final stretch of the campaign to draw a sharp contrast with Becerra. Steyer’s campaign has spent heavily while trying to tie Becerra to special interests.

Becerra’s campaign has threatened legal action over a Steyer attack ad linking him to a corruption scandal involving a former top aide, though no lawsuit had been filed as of Monday.

Steyer spent part of his final day speaking with College Democrats at UCLA before heading to West Hollywood for a Pride Month campaign event at WeHo Gym.

"The whole reason I’m running is to make us get back to the idea that this can work for everybody, and in particular it can work for hard-working, bright young people like you guys," Steyer said.

Meanwhile, Republican Steve Hilton is trying to make sure November’s race does not become a Democrat-versus-Democrat contest. His closing argument is aimed at voters who believe Sacramento has wasted too much taxpayer money.

"I don’t think there’s anything more serious than taking responsibility for taxpayer money," Hilton told Fox News Digital. "We have the highest taxes in the country in California, and we get the worst results."

The latest Emerson College poll showed Becerra at 28%, Steyer at 22% and Hilton at 21%, with a 3-point margin of error. That leaves the fight for second place close heading into primary day.

California uses a top-two primary system, meaning the two candidates who receive the most votes Tuesday advance to the general election, regardless of party.

In Los Angeles County, vote centers will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can also drop off vote-by-mail ballots at vote centers or official drop boxes.