LIVE: LA County sheriff election results

Polls will close soon and ballots are being counted across Los Angeles County.

Here are the latest results in the LA County Sheriff's race.

By the numbers:

What we know:

These are the candidates on the primary ballot.

Eric Strong, probation operations chief

Alex Villanueva, retired peace officer

Andre N. White, detective

Oscar Antonio Martinez, law enforcement officer

Robert G. Luna, sheriff of Los Angeles County

Mike Bornman, retired sheriff captain

Karla Carranza, sergeant

Brendan Corbett, retired assistant sheriff

SUGGESTED: Meet the 8 candidates for LA County Sheriff on June 2

What's next:

The top two finishers advance to the November general election.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the primary votes, these top two candidates will square off in a runoff election on November 3.