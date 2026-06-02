LIVE: LA County sheriff election results
LOS ANGELES - Polls will close soon and ballots are being counted across Los Angeles County.
Here are the latest results in the LA County Sheriff's race.
By the numbers:
What we know:
These are the candidates on the primary ballot.
- Eric Strong, probation operations chief
- Alex Villanueva, retired peace officer
- Andre N. White, detective
- Oscar Antonio Martinez, law enforcement officer
- Robert G. Luna, sheriff of Los Angeles County
- Mike Bornman, retired sheriff captain
- Karla Carranza, sergeant
- Brendan Corbett, retired assistant sheriff
SUGGESTED: Meet the 8 candidates for LA County Sheriff on June 2
What's next:
The top two finishers advance to the November general election.
If no candidate receives more than 50% of the primary votes, these top two candidates will square off in a runoff election on November 3.
The Source: This report is based on information provided by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.