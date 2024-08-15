Matthew Perry: Two doctors, 'Ketamine Queen,' among 5 charged in actor's death

Two doctors and a woman dubbed the "Ketamine Queen" are among those facing federal charges in the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry.

Five people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute ketamine in an early morning operation Thursday, according to an 18-count superseding indictment unsealed the same day. The indictment alleges that the defendants were involved in distributing ketamine to Perry during the final weeks of his life, leading to his fatal overdose.

"[The] investigation has revealed a broad underground criminal network responsible for distributing large quantities of ketamine to Mr. Perry and others. This network included a living assistant, various go-betweens, two medical doctors, and a major source of drug supply known as the ‘Ketamine Queen.’ We charged five defendants in this matter. These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry's addiction issues to enrich themselves. They knew what they were doing was wrong. They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry. But they did it anyway. In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being," said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada.

Among those charged are:

Jasveen Sangha, 41, a.k.a. "The Ketamine Queen," of North Hollywood

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 42, a.k.a. "Dr. P," of Santa Monica

Eric Fleming, 54, of Hawthorne

Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, of Toluca Lake

Dr. Mark Chavez, 54, of San Diego

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Dr. Salvador Plasencia, known as 'Dr. P,' traveled to Matthew Perry's Los Angeles home on October 12, 2023, allegedly delivering a $21,500 ketamine deal to co-conspirator Kenneth Iwamasa, according to the DOJ. (DOJ)

Sangha and Plasencia face multiple charges, including conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Sangha is also charged with maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and ketamine, and multiple counts of ketamine distribution. The indictment alleges that Sangha’s distribution of ketamine on October 24, 2023, directly caused Perry’s death.

Plasencia, who allegedly referred to Perry as a "moron" in text messages discussing how much to charge him for ketamine, faces additional charges of distribution of ketamine and falsifying records related to the federal investigation.

Fleming and Iwamasa have both pleaded guilty to charges related to the case, admitting their roles in obtaining and administering ketamine to Perry. Chavez, a former ketamine clinic operator, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine, admitting that he sold ketamine to Plasencia after diverting it from his clinic and obtaining more through fraudulent means.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the "Friends" star died from the "acute effects of ketamine," last October at his Pacific Palisades home.

"Contributing factors in Mr. Perry’s death include drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder). The manner of death is accident," the medical examiner noted.

Perry reportedly received ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety, but his last known treatment was more than a week before his death. The medical examiner determined the ketamine in his system at the time of death could not have come from that therapy, as the drug's half-life is three to four hours.

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada emphasized that the defendants "cared more about profiting off of Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being," adding that the case sends a message about holding drug dealers accountable for the deaths they cause.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram and LAPD Chief Dominic Choi echoed Estrada’s sentiments, highlighting the collaboration between federal and local authorities in bringing charges against those responsible for Perry’s death.

If convicted, the defendants face significant prison sentences. Sangha could face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life imprisonment, while Plasencia could face up to 20 years for each count of falsifying records. Fleming and Iwamasa are also facing lengthy sentences upon their sentencing in federal court.

Perry was 54 years old.