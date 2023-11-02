Matthew Perry death: Actor did not have fentanyl, meth in system, report says

Matthew Perry's death was not caused by a fentanyl or meth overdose, initial tests show, according to TMZ.

Perry died Saturday of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home. He was 54.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that investigators ran a less-in-depth test on the actor that revealed he did not have fentanyl or meth in his system at the time of his death.

More in-depth tests are currently being conducted and could take weeks to months to determine an official cause of death. Foul play is not suspected, according to authorities.

Perry's autopsy status was initially listed as "deferred" by the Los Angeles County Office of Medical Examiner.

Sources told TMZ prescription medications were found at Perry's home and will also be reviewed.

Perry appeared in every episode during "Friends'" 10-season run from 1994-2004, making him one of Hollywood's most recognizable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

Perry’s heartbroken co-stars broke their silence on his passing Monday.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they said in a joint statement, obtained by People. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."