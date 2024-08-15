Matthew Perry ketamine death: Multiple arrests made, TMZ reports

Several people have been arrested in connection with actor Matthew Perry’s death, TMZ reported. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the "Friends" star died from the "acute effects of ketamine," last October at his Pacific Palisades home.

"Contributing factors in Mr. Perry’s death include drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder). The manner of death is accident," the medical examiner noted.

On Thursday, TMZ reported several arrests have been made in the case, including at least one doctor.

Law enforcement sources told the entertainment news outlet that agencies have executed search warrants and have seized personal devices such as phones and computers to help determine who provided Perry with the anesthetic drug that caused him to lose his life.

Perry reportedly received "ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety."

His last known treatment was more than one week prior to death, but the medical examiner determined "the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less."

Local and federal authorities were investigating the case.

Perry was 54 years old.

FOX 11 has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment. Authorities are scheduled to hold a press conference later Thursday.