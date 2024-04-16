Marina del Rey gunman accused of firing shots from apartment rooftop identified

A suspected gunman accused of firing shots from the rooftop of a Marina del Rey apartment building over the weekend has been identified.

The suspect, 41-year-old Victoryloc Nguyen, was booked on charges related to the Saturday night shooting and is currently being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Nguyen is accused of drawing an active shooter response to the Marina 41 Apartments in the 4100 block of Via Marina around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night. According to the LASD, Nguyen was shooting at random from the apartment's rooftop.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Marina del Rey gunman accused of livestreaming shooting from apartment rooftop

Witnesses told police 30 to 50 or more rounds were fired, and that Nguyen was armed with several firearms including AR-15 rifles and multiple pistols and ammunition. No one was injured.

According to a report from the City News Service, Nguyen was livestreaming the incident on social media.

He was eventually taken into custody around 1 a.m., according to the LASD. He is due in court Tuesday.



The public is urged to provide any information that might assist this investigation. Please contact the Marina Del Rey Station at (310) 482-6000 with any relevant details or tips.



