Man who nearly struck pedestrian killed in downtown Los Angeles: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - A man who almost struck a pedestrian was shot and later died at a hospital after getting into an argument with the pedestrian and four other men in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday in an alley near 15th and Alameda streets.
The 37-year-old victim was driving down the alley when he nearly struck a pedestrian. The man he nearly hit and four others argued with the driver and at some point, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the driver.
He was taken to the hospital by paramedics where he died.
No arrests have been announced in the shooting.