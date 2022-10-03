Man who nearly struck pedestrian killed in downtown Los Angeles: LAPD

A man who almost struck a pedestrian was shot and later died at a hospital after getting into an argument with the pedestrian and four other men in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday in an alley near 15th and Alameda streets.

The 37-year-old victim was driving down the alley when he nearly struck a pedestrian. The man he nearly hit and four others argued with the driver and at some point, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the driver.

SUGGESTED: Man stabbed to death in Fashion District: Two 17-year-olds arrested

He was taken to the hospital by paramedics where he died.

No arrests have been announced in the shooting.